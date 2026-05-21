18-year-old killed after someone shoots into Ohio home

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman was killed after someone shot into an Ohio home Wednesday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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The shooting happened in the 700 block of W 3rd Street in Mansfield around 10:30 p.m.

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Investigators found that a gun was fired from close range outside the home, WOIO-19 reported.

At least one bullet went through a window and struck the victim.

The victim has since been identified as Le’ondra Messner.

Authorities said it’s still very early in the investigation, and they are working to piece together details.

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