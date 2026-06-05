18-year-old pleads guilty to federal gun charge

DAYTON — An 18-year-old Dayton man has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

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Rondell Coleman, 18, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a machine gun on Thursday.

>>RELATED: Federal investigators, Dayton police team up for downtown gun violence initiative

Coleman was arrested as part of the downtown Dayton violent crime reduction initiative.

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The spokesperson said Coleman was indicted in February after Dayton police responded to a domestic violence incident.

An affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio states that the domestic violence incident happened after 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 in the 100 block of Church Street.

The victim told officers that Coleman was her boyfriend and the father of their 3-month-old child.

Coleman allegedly got angry about child care responsibilities and started hitting the victim, according to documents.

Officers found a loaded pistol with a high-capacity magazine in Coleman’s pants while patting him down during the arrest.

Coleman told authorities that it was a stolen pistol with a machine gun conversion, according to the spokesperson.

Coleman is now facing up to 10 years in prison.

“Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors at a future hearing,” the spokesperson said.

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