19-year-old accused of firing into home of suspect accused of shooting 12-year-boy on $1 mil bond

COVINGTON, Kentucky — A 19-year-old man was indicted by a Kenton County Grand Jury on two counts of attempted murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment after he allegedly shot into two Covington homes in December 2025.

Gemontray Drake allegedly fired into two homes in the 4400 block of Decoursey Avenue between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.

One of the victims in those two shootings was identified as Jayden Marsh, the 19-year-old who was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old boy on Feb. 22, according to our news partners, WCPO.

News Center 7 previously reported that officers responded to the 4300 block of McKee Street in Covington, Kentucky, just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 for a reported shooting.

Prosecutors say that the 12-year-old boy had allegedly witnessed the two December shootings and had cooperated with police.

A neighbor’s security footage on Feb. 22 shows a man getting out of a car, who then approached the boy, allegedly shooting him, and then taking off.

Jazmine McKinney said that she heard the shots and found the boy lying on the sidewalk when she ran outside.

“I just took the chest-sized gauze pads and held it on each one until the paramedics got there. But, I was able to get his name, age, where he went to school and things like that, to help keep him awake and identify him for the police,” McKinney said.

The 12-year-old boy is still in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s.

Drake faces 10 to 65 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

His arraignment is scheduled for Mar. 9 and he is in jail on a $1 million bond.

