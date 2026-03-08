19-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene

CLERMONT COUNTY — A 19-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene of the crash in Clermont County early Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Batavia post were dispatched to Bethel-New Richmond Road east of US 52 on reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, troopers found an unresponsive person, identified as 19-year-old Jayden Nelson of New Richmond, on Bethel-New Richmond Road.

It is believed that Nelson was struck by an unidentified vehicle, according to the OSHP.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and the OSHP is seeking the public’s help.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding the crash should contact the Batavia Post at 513-732-1510.

