19-year-old dead after crash involving motorcycle

CINCINNATI — A teenager has died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.
Crews were called to the 4000 block of Colerain Avenue around 4 p.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.
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Police said a 19-year-old was driving a Kawasaki Ninja 500 motorcycle northbound on Colerain Avenue when he left the roadway, striking a concrete retaining wall.
The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not believe speed or impairment to be a factor in the crash. The teenager was also wearing a helmet.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
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