19-year-old dead after crash involving motorcycle

CINCINNATI — A teenager has died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the 4000 block of Colerain Avenue around 4 p.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.

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Police said a 19-year-old was driving a Kawasaki Ninja 500 motorcycle northbound on Colerain Avenue when he left the roadway, striking a concrete retaining wall.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe speed or impairment to be a factor in the crash. The teenager was also wearing a helmet.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

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