19-year-old dies after being found shot in middle of Dayton intersection

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Sunday night.

1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Dayton on Sunday night.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is working to learn more about the investigation. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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As previously reported, the shooting occurred near McCabe and Groveland avenues just before 9 p.m.

In a 911 call, a woman tells dispatchers someone was in the street.

“They look like they’re dying,” she tells the dispatcher.

When police got to the scene, they found the man in the middle of the intersection suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Our News Center 7 crew spotted over 20 evidence markers on the ground at the scene Sunday night.

The case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

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