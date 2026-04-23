19-year-old driver accused of hitting, dragging man on Ohio road facing charges

CLERMONT COUNTY — A 19-year-old driver is in custody after a deadly pedestrian crash in Ohio on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers from the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 6:22 p.m. on April 21 after a vehicle hit a construction worker on State Route 125, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

OSHP identified the construction worker as 36-year-old Kevin Fuller. He was doing survey work in the two-way, left-turn lane.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Prince Patel.

He is accused of dragging Fuller after hitting him on State Route 125 in Clermont County, according to our news partner, WCPO TV.

Patel had a prior OVI arrest, and his suspension for that OVI was scheduled to start on April 22, according to court documents.

Online jail records show that he is in the Clermont County Jail.

Patel has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and OVI.

Bond has been set at $500,000.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]