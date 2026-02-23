19-year-old facing charges for hitting 2 people, killing 1 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A 19-year-old is facing charges after reportedly hitting two people, killing one of them, in Miami County last year.

Levi Rehmert, of Arcanum, was charged on Wednesday with one count each of misdemeanor negligent vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

The charges stem from a deadly crash that happened on Peters Road, between W. Evanston Road and Michaels Road, on Nov. 14.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2014 black Ford Fusion was going southbound on Peters Road and crossed over into the northbound lane, hitting two people and their dog as they were walking.

One of the people hit, 51-year-old Matthew Brown, died from his injuries at the scene.

A 48-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rehmert is currently scheduled to appear in court next week.

