19-year-old flown to hospital after head-on crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Three people were hurt after a head-on car crash in Darke County on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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The crash happened in the 7300 block of State Route 121 before 4:30 p.m.

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A preliminary investigation found that a 70-year-old Bradford man was driving a Chevy Equinox southbound on SR-121 when he crossed the centerline.

The Equinox crashed into an oncoming Ford pickup truck, which was driven by a 19-year-old Greenville man.

The impact caused the truck to travel off the right side of the road and overturn twice, the spokesperson said.

The cab of the truck broke off the frame and came to a rest upside down, leaving the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters extricated the 19-year-old from the cab by mechanical means.

He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

The driver and passenger of the Equinox were hospitalized with suspected minor injuries.

Investigators believe the 70-year-old man suffered from a medical emergency, which caused him to travel left of center.

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