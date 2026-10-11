19-year-old killed, 2 others injured after shooting, crash on Ohio interstate, police say

CINCINNATI — A man was killed, and two others were injured after a shooting and a crash on an Ohio interstate late Saturday.
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Cincinnati officers responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 71 at around 11 p.m., police officials told our news partner, WCPO-TV.
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When officers arrived, they found a Nissan Altima involved in a crash on I-71, according to police officials
Cincinnati Police said that 19-year-old Amarion Waver died at the scene.
Medics transported two other men to the hospital. One of the men was an 18-year-old who was shot. He had life-threatening injuries, police officials said.
The second patient, a 19-year-old man, was found with non-life-threatening injuries.
A woman told WCPO that she was stuck in traffic on I-71 until around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The shooting remains under investigation.
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