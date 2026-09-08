19-year-old woman dead, 3 others injured after crash in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A 19-year-old woman is dead, and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Auglaize County on Monday.
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The crash happened around 6:38 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of State Route 65 and Santa Fe New Knoxville Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
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The preliminary investigation indicates that a Dodge Charger driven by 26-year-old Benjamin Pruyn of Marysville was traveling east on Santa Fe New Knoxville Road.
The Dodge failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 19-year-old Victoria Schweitzer of Deshler, on State Route 65.
After the impact, the Dodge traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a stop sign, and came to rest in a cornfield.
The Malibu traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in a cornfield.
Schweitzer suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OSHP.
A passenger in the Malibu, 18-year-old Brian Boggs of Jackson Center, was transported by medics to Lima Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Pruyn and his passenger, 18-year-old Mia Mills of Marysville, sustained minor injuries and were not transported from the scene.
Alcohol or drug impairment is not suspected as a factor in this crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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