19-year-old woman dead, 3 others injured after crash in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A 19-year-old woman is dead, and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Auglaize County on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 6:38 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of State Route 65 and Santa Fe New Knoxville Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Dodge Charger driven by 26-year-old Benjamin Pruyn of Marysville was traveling east on Santa Fe New Knoxville Road.

The Dodge failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 19-year-old Victoria Schweitzer of Deshler, on State Route 65.

After the impact, the Dodge traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a stop sign, and came to rest in a cornfield.

The Malibu traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in a cornfield.

Schweitzer suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OSHP.

A passenger in the Malibu, 18-year-old Brian Boggs of Jackson Center, was transported by medics to Lima Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Pruyn and his passenger, 18-year-old Mia Mills of Marysville, sustained minor injuries and were not transported from the scene.

Alcohol or drug impairment is not suspected as a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]