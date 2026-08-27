$1M bond for man accused of murder on West Grand Ave.

DAYTON — A man will need $1 million to get out of jail.
In the past couple of hours, Jamille Henderson was indicted on two counts of murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.
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Henderson appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
He is accused in the deadly shooting of 48-year-old Julian Vineyard on West Grand Avenue in Dayton in January.
Henderson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. He will be back in court on Sept. 9.
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