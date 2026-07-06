$1M bond set for Ohio Pizza Hut employee accused of fatally shooting woman

EUCLID, Ohio — The Ohio Pizza Hut employee accused of fatally shooting a woman outside the restaurant was arraigned on Monday morning.

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Last week, 24-year-old Keishaun Kellom of Euclid was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault.

At his arraignment in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, he pleaded not guilty, nd his bond was set at $1 million.

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Court records obtained by CBS affiliate WOIO-19 show that Kellom was wanted on a warrant for rape at the time of the shooting.

News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting happened at a Pizza Hut in the 22400 block of Shore Center Drive in Euclid, Ohio, around 10:50 p.m. June 23.

According to police, 29-year-old Marshay Wilson of Cleveland was inside the restaraunt around 11 p.m. when she got into an altercation with Kellom.

Surveillance video showed Wilson arguing with Kellom before leaving the restaraunt.

The video then shows what police said is Kellom in the parking lot firing several shots at Wilson’s car.

Wilson’s vehicle left the parking lot and traveled several blocks before stopping in the 21900 block of St. Clair Ave.

Police said Wilson was driving and three other people were in the car. Wilson, with the help of the front seat passenger, was operating the vehicle.

Dispatchers pinged a phone call from a passenger and directed officers to the victim’s location.

When first responders got to the car, Wilson was found with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Euclid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Kellom was taken into custody at the restaurant and charged with murder.

On Monday, he was also arraigned on rape, gross sexual imposition, and kidnapping charges, and his bond was set at $100,000.

He will be back in court on July 8.

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