$1M bond set for man accused of deadly shooting inside Dayton home

DAYTON — The man accused of killing someone inside their home earlier this year made his first court appearance since being charged with murder.

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Kailin Carter, 30, appeared in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday, where a judge set his bond at $1 million, according to online court records.

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Carter was charged yesterday with two counts each of murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.

As previously reported, Dayton police responded to reports of a person down in the 400 block of Siebenthaler Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on March 13.

William J. Talbott, 37, was found dead inside the house with a gunshot wound.

Authorities learned that Carter allegedly shot and killed Talbott after a brief argument, according to an affidavit and statement of facts obtained by News Center 7.

Carter has two prior convictions, one for aggravated possession of drugs in Montgomery County and another for burglary in Illinois.

As previously reported, 911 calls obtained by the media outlet reveal additional details about the investigation.

A caller is heard saying that she came over to an old friend’s house.

“He’s on the floor. I think he might be dead,” the caller told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher asked the caller if she would want to try CPR on the person.

The caller told the dispatcher that she thinks that he was too far gone and that CPR wouldn’t work.

The caller also told the dispatcher that “he has scratch marks and blood all over him.”

Carter remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear back in court next week.

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