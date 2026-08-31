$1M bond set for man accused of shooting, killing 65-year-old in Dayton

DAYTON — A judge set bond at $1 million for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dayton last week.
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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will have more on the case tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.
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Jayon McFadion, 24, was charged on Monday with murder, felonious assault, and weapons charges, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
He’s accused of shooting and killing 65-year-old Ellis Lucas on Trenton Street on Aug. 26.
He made his first court appearance on Monday, where the judge set his bond.
Lucas’s daughter told News Center 7 on Monday that the $1 million bond is not enough.
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