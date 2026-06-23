$1M bond set for man accused of shooting, killing another man during argument

A Dayton Police incident report obtained by News Center 7 shows police are investigating Friday night’s shooting as a homicide.

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dayton earlier this month made his first court appearance since being indicted on charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

JaMichael Poole, 46, appeared for his arraignment on Tuesday, during which he stood mute and had the court enter a not guilty plea on his behalf, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

TRENDING STORIES:

A judge set his bond at $1 million and set his next court appearance for June 30.

As previously reported, Poole was indicted by a grand jury last week on several charges connected to the death of Willie Redmond, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault.

Redmond was shot and killed inside a home on Niagara Avenue on June 5.

An affidavit and statement of facts filed initially in Dayton Municipal Court show that when police got to the shooting scene, they found the victim “deceased inside of the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Investigators allege Poole shot Redmond after the pair got into an argument.

Poole left the scene before police arrived.

He was arrested three days later after an hours-long police presence on Wheatley Avenue.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]