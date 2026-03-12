2 accused of firing flare gun into Springfield home facing charges

Neighbors say that they saw an explosive shot at a home three times before a car drove off on Thursday night in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD — Two 18-year-olds accused of shooting a flare gun into a Springfield home last month are facing charges.

Jason Davis and Kristian Davis are facing charges of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance and illegal manufacture or processing of an explosive, according to Clark County Court of Common Pleas records.

Both 18-year-olds are from Kentucky.

News Center 7 first reported on this last month after obtaining a neighborhood video showing a minivan riding by a home on E. Cecil Street on Feb. 12.

The video showed a flash from the car that hit the house. The car drove past it and out of the camera’s view.

Seconds later, the car backs up to the house again, and another shot is fired, causing a large explosion and fire in the grass near a parked car.

A police report obtained by News Center 7 shows a large fight was reported in the street that night.

During the fight, a minivan attempted to leave the area quickly. While doing so, it hit multiple parked cars, and it was reported that shots were being fired from it.

Witnesses said a man known as “Taz” was hit during the fight and ran to a blue minivan, where another man got into the driver’s seat to leave.

While leaving, the witness said his car, among others, was hit by the van. He also told police he heard “what he believed to be a flare gun” being shot from the passenger side of the van into the side of a house on E. Cecil Street.

While a witness called 911, the van turned around and was heading back toward the area. A witness said he then saw two more flares being fired from the driver’s side.

While police checked the area for the van, an officer saw a van several blocks away and noticed it had damage consistent with the damage from the crash.

Officers attempted to catch up with the van and confirmed it was the blue van with a matching license plate number given to police by a witness. A traffic stop was then conducted on the van.

When officers cleared the van for safety concerns, they found a loaded orange flare gun on the floorboard.

The driver, Kristian Graves, said he and his friend “Taz” were getting jumped on E. Cecil Street and had to leave the party, but he reportedly didn’t mention firing a flare gun.

Police tried to identify his passenger, but he gave a false name. He was eventually identified as Jason Davis. A police report indicated he had “Taz” tattooed on his arm.

