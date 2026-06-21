2 adults, 1 teen in custody after police chase ends near Darke County cornfield

GREENVILLE — Three people are in custody after a police chase near a Darke County late Friday night.

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Greenville Police responded to a parking lot in the 1400 block of Wagner Avenue on a report of multiple vehicles driving recklessly, according to police officials.

The original complaint stated that one of the vehicles nearly hit him.

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When officers arrived, they found a silver two-door Toyota driving recklessly. They tried to make a traffic stop when the vehicle left northbound on Wagner Avenue out of the city.

The vehicle stopped on a county road near the Village of Ansonia. The three occupants ran into a nearby cornfield.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old from Darke County and Alex Luna-Mendoza, 19, from New Carlisle, at the scene, police officials said.

Greenville Police posted an update on social media at around 7:05 p.m. that the remaining suspect, Mario Acosta, 19, from Versailles, is in custody.

Online jail records indicate that both men are in the Darke County Jail.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office assisted along with the Ansonia and the Versailles Police Departments.

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