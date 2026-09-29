2 adults, child injured after crash on I-75 exit ramp to U-S 35, crash report says

DAYTON — Three people were injured after a crash on the exit ramp from Interstate 75 to U.S. 35 on Friday.

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The crash happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

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An initial investigation revealed that a 2009 silver Aston Martin Vantage was exiting northbound I-75 to U.S. 35 at an unknown speed.

The car hit the back of a 2015 brown Chrysler 200 at the roadway gore for the exit.

The impact caused the Chrysler to go off the left side of the road, into the gore, and into the guardrail.

The car also rotated counterclockwise and hit the Aston Martin, the crash report said.

The driver of the Aston Martin, a 44-year-old, was treated at the scene.

Three people were injured in the Chrysler, the crash report indicated.

Medics transported a 22-year-old woman and a five-year-old girl to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

They took a 23-year-old woman to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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