2 area high schools advance to state baseball semifinals

MIAMI VALLEY — Two area high schools will play in the state baseball semifinals next week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bishop Fenwick and St. Henry High Schools advanced by winning their regional championships on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Falcons beat Roger Bacon, 5-4, in the Division IV Regional Championship at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

“Couldn’t be prouder of the players, coaches, and the FENWICK FANS!!!” the school said on social media. “Showed up, battled through adversity, and aren’t done yet!”

STATE BOUND!!!



Fenwick is your 2026 OHSAA DIV Regional Champion!! Couldn’t be prouder of the players, coaches, and the FENWICK FANS!!!



Showed up, battled through adversity, and aren’t done yet!



State Semi-Final will be next Saturday at 1pm in Akron! @BaseballBFHS pic.twitter.com/cfcNyJtphE — Bishop Fenwick Athletics (@fenwicksports) June 4, 2026

They will play in the Division IV state semi-final next Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. in Akron.

St. Henry High School beat Seneca East, 11-6, in the Division VI regional championship.

The Redskins will play Hiland in the Division VI state semifinal on June 11 at 1 p.m. in Akron.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]