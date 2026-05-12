2 arrested after 26 grams of meth found during search warrant

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were arrested after authorities searched a Logan County home last weekend, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

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Logan County Sheriff’s deputies, the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force and the Washington Township police served a search warrant at a home on Midway Avenue on May 2.

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The task force was investigating Richard Turner and Mary Kemp, the post said.

The pair was suspected of bringing large amounts of crystal methamphetamine to Lakeview from another Ohio county.

While searching the home, investigators recovered more than 26 grams of crystal meth, the post said.

Turner and Kemp were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in a Schedule II drug.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

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