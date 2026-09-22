Couple calls 911 on each other after argument over wrong food order in Dayton

A couple called 911 on each other after an argument over an incorrect food order over the weekend.

Couple calls 911 on each other after argument over wrong food order in Dayton

DAYTON — A couple called 911 on each other after an argument over an incorrect food order over the weekend.

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Around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Woodway Ave on a report of a domestic complaint, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Roberta Bailey.

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A 48-year-old male and a 38-year-old female got into an argument over a food order being fulfilled inaccurately.

In two separate 911 calls, the woman told police the man assaulted her, while the man told police that the woman attacked him with a box cutter.

Both parties were arrested, according to police.

Neither party plans to follow through with charges against the other.

Detectives from the Family Justice Center are investigating the incident.

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