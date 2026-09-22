Couple calls 911 on each other after argument over wrong food order in Dayton

Couple calls 911 on each other after argument over wrong food order in Dayton A couple called 911 on each other after an argument over an incorrect food order over the weekend.
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

DAYTON — A couple called 911 on each other after an argument over an incorrect food order over the weekend.

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Around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Woodway Ave on a report of a domestic complaint, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Roberta Bailey.

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A 48-year-old male and a 38-year-old female got into an argument over a food order being fulfilled inaccurately.

In two separate 911 calls, the woman told police the man assaulted her, while the man told police that the woman attacked him with a box cutter.

Both parties were arrested, according to police.

Neither party plans to follow through with charges against the other.

Detectives from the Family Justice Center are investigating the incident.

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