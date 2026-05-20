2 arrested after deputies respond to domestic situation in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — Two people were arrested after deputies responded to a domestic situation in Montgomery County on Tuesday night.

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Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. to the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive on the report of a domestic violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Before deputies arrived, it was reported that a person involved in the incident allegedly obtained and fired a gun at the other party involved.

Once deputies arrived, they found that no one had been shot.

Both suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested both people involved.

Online jail records indicate that D’airis Johnson was arrested at the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive around 9:45 p.m. and booked just before 10:20 p.m. on a count of domestic violence.

The incident remains under investigation.

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