2 arrested after emergency response team called to local neighborhood

FAIRBORN — Two people were arrested after the regional emergency response team was called to a Fairborn neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Williams Street around 7 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Fairborn Police Department.

A man and a woman were taken into custody for warrants.

Police did not say what charges they are now facing.

Online jail records indicate that Derek Mott III and Kelsi Dapice were arrested on Williams Street this morning and are both booked on discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premise and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

