2 arrested after fentanyl, meth found during drug busts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities arrested two people as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation on Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the Agencies for Combined Enforcement (ACE) Task Force executed two search warrants in the Miami Valley.

It’s unclear exactly where these investigations took place.

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Detectives recovered a large amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a gun from the two searches, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two people were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail; however, their identities were not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said these suspects are now facing federal drug charges.

“Drug trafficking continues to threaten the safety and well-being of our communities,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “Through the coordinated efforts of our task force partners, we will continue to identify, investigate, and pursue those responsible for distributing illegal narcotics.”

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force.

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