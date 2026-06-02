2 arrested after man shot during fight outside area townhome

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Two people were arrested after a shooting in Butler County early Monday morning.

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As previously reported, the shooting during a large fight in the 6800 block of Lakota Pointe Lane around 5:33 a.m. on Monday.

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While deputies were heading to the scene, a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was hospitalized with an apparent non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators identified the suspects as 25-year-old Yeferson Perez and 24-year-old Marbella Robiero, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Perez and Robiero left the scene in separate cars, but were located and arrested in Miami Township, Montgomery County.

Perez was charged with felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, and tampering with evidence.

Robiero was just charged with tampering with evidence.

The sheriff’s office said both suspects are also being held on ICE detainers.

“It’s bad enough that we have to deal with homegrown criminals. We shouldn’t have to worry about these Hispanic suspects, in this country illegally, committing violent crimes in our neighborhoods. Butler County is not going to be a safe haven for anyone who thinks they can come here, break the law, shoot people, and get away with it. We caught them, they’re in jail, and now they can answer for their actions,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

This shooting remains under investigation.

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