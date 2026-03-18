2 arrested after suspected meth, fentanyl found during traffic stop

EATON — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Eaton.

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On March 12 at 11 a.m. Eaton officers stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of West Main Street for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officers said they detected criminal activity.

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After a search of the vehicle, around two ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 11 capsules of suspected fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Nicole Majors and David Morris Jr. were arrested and charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

We will continue to follow this story.

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