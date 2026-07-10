2 arrested after suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms found during traffic stop

CELINA — Two people were arrested after authorities found drugs during a traffic stop in Mercer County.

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Celina police pulled over a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving on Grand Lake Road before 11 a.m. on July 9.

The officer stopped the pickup becuase it didn’t have a visible license plate.

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While investigating, the officer found a “significant quantity” of suspected methamphetamine, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and various items of drug paraphernalia inside the truck, the department said.

The driver, Brandon Michael Vede, 42, of Louisiana, was arrested on multiple felony drug-related charges.

He is being held without bond at the Mercer County Jail.

Kendra Lee Keesler, 31, of Van Wert, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

She has since been transferred to their custody.

The Celina Police Department thanks Mercer County Prosecutor Erin Minor and Mercer County Job and Family Services for their help during this investigation.

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