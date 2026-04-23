2 arrested after vehicle taken, used for trip to scrap yard

JACKSON TWP — Two people were taken into custody after a theft investigation in Preble County.
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Deputies are investigating break-ins that happened on March 22 and March 28, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged break-ins took place in the 5900 and 8900 blocks of Crawfordsville Campbellstown Road.
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On April 16, deputies talked to Cody Thacker, 32, who they said admitted to taking a vehicle from a property and using it to take several engines to a scrap yard.
Thacker then allegedly returned the vehicle.
Sarah Hankins, 45, was also taken into custody.
Thacker was charged with breaking and entering, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and criminal trespass.
Hankins was charged with breaking and entering, theft, and criminal trespass.
Both have posted bond pending their next court appearance.
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