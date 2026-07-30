2 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were arrested as part of a drug investigation in Logan County, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

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Authorities searched a house in the 11000 block of Blackhawk Path in Lakeview on Wednesday.

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The Logan County Unified Task Force has been conducting an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the Chippewa Park area.

As part of the search, Tony Troiano and Kelley Kirtos, both of Columbus, were arrested.

Troiano was arrested on an outstanding warrant for drug trafficking and Kirtos was arrested for possession of methamphetamines, the sheriff’s office said.

They are both booked into the Logan County Jail with additional charges pending.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

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