2 charged after 3-year-old girl hit, killed by car while eating outside Ohio restaurant

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A 3-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car while eating outside of an Ohio restaurant over the weekend.

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The crash happened at the Pavilion Shopping Center in Beachwood around 1:30 p.m. on June 21, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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Beachwood police said Jasmine McFadden, 18, of Euclid, was driving through the parking lot of the shopping center when she left the roadway, hit a curb, and went into the outdoor dining area of City Barbeque.

The vehicle hit the 3-year-old girl, who was sitting outside eating with family members.

The child was rushed to Cleveland Clinic-Hillcrest Hospital, where she died.

McFadden is facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges.

Court records obtained by our affiliate indicate that she was driving without a license.

City Barbeque’s corporate offices told WOIO-19 that the restaurant is closed becuase of the incident and there is no timeline on when it will reopen.

The company released the following statement regarding the crash:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic incident that occurred at our Beachwood restaurant and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s loved ones and everyone affected.

The safety and well-being of our guests, team members and neighbors remain our highest priority. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they continue their investigation and are focused on supporting our team and community during this difficult time.

The restaurant is currently closed, and we will share updates regarding reopening as appropriate."

Jasmine appeared in Shaker Heights Municipal Court on Monday and received a $100,000 bond. WOIO-19 reported that her case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Investigators have also brought charges against Kenneth McFadden, 61, of Euclid.

Kenneth was in the front seat, but initially told police that he was driving, according to authorities.

He’s facing obstructing official business and wrongful entrustment, WOIO-19 reported. He will appear in Shaker Heights Municipal Court on July 13.

“The Beachwood Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the child’s family and loved ones. We also recognize the impact of this incident on family members, witnesses, first responders, restaurant employees, and others affected by this tragedy,” a city official said in a news release obtained by WOIO-19.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

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