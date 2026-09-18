2 charged after large crowd interferes with hooning investigation

DAYTON — Two people have been charged with a felony after a hooning investigation in Dayton last weekend.

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On Sunday, Sept. 13, around 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Conley Street on a possible hooning event with multiple vehicles doing donuts, according to police.

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Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles that required additional investigation, and a crowd began forming and interfering with the investigation,

One vehicle had a license plate that was reported stolen, and another had a license plate that was voided.

According to police, one male was detained due to the belief that he was in possession of a stolen license plate because he told officers the vehicle with the stolen license plate belonged to him.

While officers were investigating, an officer gave lawful orders for the crowd to move to give officers room to conduct the investigation.

Police said that one 23-year-old male expressed that he had no intention of complying with the order and was placed under arrest.

A 54-year-old male attempted to interfere with this arrest. Force was used to get the male into handcuffs, according to police.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved a felony charge of Obstructing Official Business for the 23-year-old and the 54-year-old men.

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