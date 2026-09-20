2 charged after nearly 1lb of methamphetamine located during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Logan County led to the nearly one pound of methamphetamine to be located.

Nearly 1lb of meth located during Logan County traffic stop

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were taken into custody after nearly 1lb of methamphetamine was located during a traffic stop in Logan County on Thursday.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on US Route 33 near Township Road 239 for a marked lanes and registration violation, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The two occupants inside the vehicle were identified as 50-year-old Kimberly Fields and 45-year-old Morgan Perona, both from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

According to the post, the two women showed signs of nervousness and drug use.

K9 Tega from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene for a free-air sniff. He gave a positive alert to the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located two clear plastic bags containing a white crystal substance inside of Fields’ purse. The bags weighed 2.01 grams and 3.57 grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers located a large clear plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance wrapped inside a T-shirt on the passenger side of the car.

An additional clear plastic bag was also located in the vehicle, which is believed to contain fentanyl.

During their investigation, officers learned that Fields and Perona had allegedly bought the methamphetamine in Columbus and were transporting it back to Indiana for distribution.

Fields and Perona were taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]