2 charged in robbery after victim shows up at area hospital

BUTLER COUNTY — Several people were arrested after the victim of a robbery showed up at an area hospital.

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Fairfield Township police responded to the Fort Hamilton Hospital on May 14 after the victim of a robbery showed up with injuries.

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The department said a male had been cut with a knife during a robbery at a home in the 2000 block of Fairfax Avenue.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Fairfield Township detectives served a search warrant at the house and arrested four people, the department said.

Two people were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Daniel Schroer, of Trenton, was arrested on aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges.

Morgan Saylor, of Fairfield Township, was arrested for complicity to aggravated robbery.

Investigators also recovered bloody clothing and the victim’s property from the house, the department said.

Schroer’s bond has been set at $300,000, and Saylor’s bond is $200,000.

They are both scheduled to be back in court on May 20.

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