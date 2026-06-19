2 children, 4 adults injured after SUV hit multiple vehicles in Harrison Twp.

The three-car crash happened at Needmore Road and N Dixie Drive at 9:25 p.m.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Six people were injured after an SUV hit multiple vehicles in Montgomery County on Thursday.

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As previously reported, the crash happened around 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Needmore Road and N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township.

Photos show the intersection blocked with yellow caution tape.

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An initial investigation showed that a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe was going south on N. Dixie Drive when it hit a white 2020 Chevrolet Malibu stopped at a traffic light.

The Tahoe continued south on N. Dixie Drive and hit two more vehicles. It hit a 2016 Toyota Avalon going westbound on Needmore Road, and a blue 2025 Hyundai Venue going eastbound on Needmore, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were in the Chevrolet Malibu, including two children, a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old. Medics took all three to area hospitals. The 38-year-old driver and the 10-year-old each had minor injuries, while the 6-year-old was seriously injured.

Medics transported the 53-year-old driver of the Chevy Tahoe to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Two people were in the Hyundai Venue. Medics transported the 52-year-old driver and 51-year-old passenger to a local hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Toyota Avalon was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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