2 children hospitalized, man arrested on suspected OVI after car hits utility pole

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that left two children trapped in the car in Champaign County on Friday night.

Troopers and deputies with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that happened just before midnight on State Route 4 and Hawk Road, according to a spokesperson.

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When officers arrived on the scene, they found two infant children trapped inside a burning car.

Deputies immediately acted and were able to rescue the children from the car before the car became fully engulfed.

Both infants were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

During the investigation, officers revealed that the vehicle was traveling southbound on SR 4 when it drifted off the right side of the roadway, hitting a utility pole and an embankment, and then caught on fire.

The driver sustained minor injuries but was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired (OVI).

SR 4 was closed for two hours during the investigation and for vehicle removal. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

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