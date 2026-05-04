2 in critical condition after small plane descends early, crashes into trees

LANCASTER, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a small airplane crashed in Fairfield County Sunday night.
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The Lancaster Police Department told our news partners, WBNS-10 TV, that officers were called to Rainbow Drive between Noland Drive and State Route 188 for an airplane crash around 10:40 p.m.
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Crews responded and found two adults, a pilot and a passenger, with injuries.
They were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to authorities. OSHP later said the two were stable.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper told WBNS-10 TV that the occupants were flying in from West Virginia to the Fairfield County Airport.
The trooper said they were about five miles away when the plane descended and hit a tree, crashed, and hit a second tree.
It’s unclear why the plane descended early.
The plane is a single-engine Cessna, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registration website.
The crash remains under investigation by the FAA.
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