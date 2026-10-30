2 Dayton men plead guilty to large-scale meth distribution

DAYTON — Two local men pleaded guilty in federal court today following an investigation by the “Operation Fly City” Homeland Security Task Force.

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Austin Womble, 31, and Pete Craft, 45, both entered guilty pleas in U.S. District Court to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice.

Womble also admitted to using a gun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

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Both defendants face statutory penalties of at least 10 years and up to life in prison for the drug conspiracy charge.

According to court documents, Womble and Craft sold drugs, including meth, to undercover agents in April and May 2026.

The sales occurred across multiple locations in the Dayton area, including the Dayton Motor Motel on Keowee Street, a vacant property on Elmwood Avenue, and Womble’s home on Hudson Avenue.

The enforcement action is part of the Homeland Security Task Force.

The two will be sentenced at a future date.

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