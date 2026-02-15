2 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Ohio bar

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured, and two were killed in a shooting near an Ohio bar early Sunday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Hamilton Ave in Cincinnati on reports of a shooting, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.
The shooting happened near the Spotlight Lounge, a local bar.
Officers responded and found four victims, WCPO-9 TV reported.
All four were taken to UC Medical Center.
Two of the victims have died, and two were left with non-life-threatening injuries, WCPO-9 TV reported.
Officers say the incident began as an altercation near Spotlight Lounge.
Two people have been detained, and two firearms were discovered, WCPO-9 TV reported.
It is unclear at this time if the arrest or the weapons are connected to the shooting.
We will continue following this story.
