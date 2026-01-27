2 dead after man tries to pass semi-truck on state route

WAYNE COUNTY — Two people are dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Wayne County, Indiana, on Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in the 9600 block of North State Road 1 after 8:15 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that a 65-year-old Union City man was driving a semi-truck north on SR-1.

A 29-year-old Cincinnati man was driving a Kia Optima south when he tried to pass another semi-truck, the spokesperson said.

The Cincinnati man was unable to avoid the crash and hit the oncoming semi-truck head-on.

The impact caused the semi to go off the road and stop in a ditch.

Two passengers in the Kia died on scene; however, their identities are being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

It is unclear whether the Kia driver or the semi driver was injured in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group