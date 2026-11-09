2 dead after rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people are dead after a rollover crash in Darke County.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of North Start Fort Loramie Road.

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An initial investigation found that a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on North Star Fort Loramie when it hit another eastbound vehicle in the same lane.

The second vehicle, a Chevrolet Aveo driven by Kenneth Goubeaux, 66, of Osgood, was forced across the centerline and off the left side of the road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle overturned multiple times, and Goubeaux and his front-seat passenger, Rita Goubeaux, 97, were thrown from the vehicle.

Kenneth was flown to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rita died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was treated and released at the scene.

Deputies did not say whether this driver is facing charges.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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