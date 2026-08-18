2 dead in suspected murder-suicide

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in southern Ohio.

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Green Township Police told our news partners WCPO-9 TV that officers responded to a home on Lakewood Drive on Saturday, August 15.

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When officers arrived, they found 64-year-old Lee Compton and 63-year-old Janice Marie Compton dead inside their home.

On Monday, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office released that Lee’s suspected cause of death is an apparent suicide, while Janice Marie’s suspected cause of death is an apparent homicide.

Green Township Police said they believed that, based on evidence found at the scene, the two deaths were “consistent with a murder-suicide.”

Police said they are working closely with the coroner’s office and are waiting on autopsy results.

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