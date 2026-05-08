2 dogs dead, over $325K in damages after fire

Two dogs are dead after a house fire in Miami County early Friday.

TROY — Two dogs are dead after a house fire in Miami County early Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Troy firefighters were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to a structure fire at the 2400 block of Lefevre Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved, according to fire officials.

All residents made it out of the house, but two dogs died, fire officials told News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz.

Medics treated one of the occupants, but they did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The home was a total loss.

The structure was valued at approximately $325,000, and the contents were valued at $60,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to be an accidental fire in the kitchen area.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 16 Fire Carlye Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Lefevre Rd Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlyle Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Lefevre Rd Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlyle Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Lefevre Rd Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlyle Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Lefevre Rd Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlyle Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Lefevre Rd Troy Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlye Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlyle Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlyle Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire Carlyle Dr Piqua Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]