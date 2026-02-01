2 dogs dead, woman rescued from porch roof, after early morning house fire

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department rescued a woman from the roof of a house during a house fire on Saturday morning.

Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to the scene of a 1 1/2 story house fire in the 3600 block of West 134th Street, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

A woman called and said that she was trapped inside her home, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

A dispatcher told the woman to get onto a porch roof, and that firefighters would be able to rescue her from there.

The woman and a man inside the home were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

One dog was able to escape the house, but two others died, according to Lieutenant Mike Norman.

The estimated damage to the house is about $200,000 and is likely to be considered a total loss.

The fire spread to a neighboring house, causing about $50,000 worth of damage.

Extra fire crews responded to the scene for extra manpower due to the extreme cold temperatures.

