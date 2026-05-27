2 drivers caught going 30 miles over speed limit on I-75 on Memorial Day

DAYTON — Two speeding drivers were caught going 30 miles over the speed limit on Interstate 75 on Memorial Day.
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Dayton Police wrote in a social media post that officers conduct traffic enforcement on I-75 in Dayton to keep drivers safe.
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Officers pulled over two drivers for going well over the speed limit just after 2 p.m. on Monday.
The first was a black Corvette. The driver was cited for going 96 mph in a 55-mph speed zone, according to the social media post.
The second was a silver Chevrolet. Officers cited the driver for going 86 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Dayton Police urge drivers to slow down, drive responsibly, and help keep the road safe.
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