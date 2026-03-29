2 drivers injured after crash involving SUV at Darke County intersection

DARKE COUNTY — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash involving an SUV at a Darke County intersection on Friday.

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Deputies and medics responded just before 7:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 127 and Horatio Harris Creek Road, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

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An initial investigation showed that a 50-year-old woman stopped a white Jeep Compass on U.S. 127 and was trying to turn left.

That’s when an 18-year-old man drove his silver Honda Accord and rear-ended the SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported both drivers to an area hospital with minor injuries.

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