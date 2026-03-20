2 drivers injured after crash involving SUV on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two men were injured after a crash involving an SUV on Interstate 75 early Thursday.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, state troopers and medics responded at around 1:20 a.m. to a crash on southbound I-75 near Benchwood Road in Butler Township.

ODOT cameras showed that the crash investigation blocked the left lanes.

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An initial investigation showed that a 23-year-old man was driving a 2009 Lexus RX on I-75 when it hit a 2026 Toyota Camry, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

Both vehicles came to a stop between the left lane and the left shoulder on I-75.

Medics treated both drivers for minor injuries.

Kiran Biswa, the driver of the Lexus, was cited for failing to maintain a safe distance ahead. He was also found to be the at-fault driver, the spokesperson said.

State troopers determined the driver of the Toyota, 23-year-old Jordan Cameron, was impaired at the time of the crash. He was cited for OVI.

The crash remains under investigation.

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