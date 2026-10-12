2 drivers injured after head-on crash at busy Englewood intersection

Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Englewood on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:37 p.m. on South Main Street and Wolf Avenue.

2 hospitalized after crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Two drivers were injured after a head-on crash in Englewood on Sunday.

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The crash happened at 12:37 p.m. on State Route (SR) 48 and Wolf Avenue.

The wreck involved two vehicles, as previously reported.

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An initial investigation determined that a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-48 went left of center and hit the southbound vehicle head-on, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Medics transported the driver of the northbound vehicle to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP said that charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crash S Main Street Englewood (Nebyat Mamo/Staff)

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