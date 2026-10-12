2 drivers injured after head-on crash at busy Englewood intersection

ENGLEWOOD — Two drivers were injured after a head-on crash in Englewood on Sunday.
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The crash happened at 12:37 p.m. on State Route (SR) 48 and Wolf Avenue.
The wreck involved two vehicles, as previously reported.
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An initial investigation determined that a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-48 went left of center and hit the southbound vehicle head-on, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
Medics transported the driver of the northbound vehicle to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other driver was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
OSHP said that charges are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
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