2 drivers seriously injured after crash in Miami County

The child has been transported to Harborview Medical Center.

MIAMI COUNTY — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Miami County on Tuesday, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

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As previously reported, the crash happened along Staley Road near State Route 201 at approximately 8:25 p.m.

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A preliminary investigation found that a 39-year-old Huber Heights man was driving a Ford Escape when he went off the right side of the road.

He overcorrected and entered the northbound lane, striking an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado, according to the report.

A 63-year-old Christiansburg man was driving the Chevrolet.

The impact caused the Chevrolet to leave the roadway.

The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

CareFlight took the 63-year-old man to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, the report said.

Both drivers were trapped in their cars, but freed by mechanical means.

No citations were listed in this report.

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