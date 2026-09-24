2 facing charges in connection with deadly shooting of 34-year-old man

DAYTON — A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Dayton this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Laterell Turner Jr., 32, and Destanie McComb, 37, were both charged in Dayton Municipal Court on Thursday morning.
Turner is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Prosecution to call more witnesses on Day 6 of Caleb Flynn murder trial
- Bomb threat prompts evacuation, cancelled classes at Miami Valley CTC
- Man charged in 2003 cold case murder in Dayton
McComb has been charged with one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of obstructing justice.
The charges stem from the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Braden Junkins on Huffman Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Responding officers found Junkins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.
An investigation led police to a residence in the first block of Centre Street, where they arrested Turner and McComb.
An affidavit and statement of facts state Turner admitted to shooting Junkins after catching him breaking into his detached garage.
He then said he gave the handgun he used to his girlfriend.
McComb allegedly “furnished false information, which delayed the investigation” and admitted to hiding the gun in a bathroom, according to court records.
Both Turner and McComb remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail. They’re scheduled to appear in court later today.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]