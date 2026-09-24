2 facing charges in connection with deadly shooting of 34-year-old man

DAYTON — A man and a woman are facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Dayton this week.

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Laterell Turner Jr., 32, and Destanie McComb, 37, were both charged in Dayton Municipal Court on Thursday morning.

Turner is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Turner Jr, Laterell Louis (09/14/1994) Turner Jr, Laterell Louis (09/14/1994) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-011744 on 09/22/2026 at 1:36 AM. Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Tampering With Evidence (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Probation Violation - Probation Violation Ccs (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

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McComb has been charged with one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of obstructing justice.

Mccomb, Destanie Deshawn (03/26/1989) Mccomb, Destanie Deshawn (03/26/1989) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-011747 on 09/22/2026 at 1:51 AM. Fourth Degree Misdemeanor - Dus - Fr Suspension (Pending); First Degree Misdemeanor - Unauthorized Use (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Obstructing Justice (Pending); Fifth Degree Felony - Obstructing Justice (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Tampering With Evidence (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

The charges stem from the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Braden Junkins on Huffman Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Responding officers found Junkins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

An investigation led police to a residence in the first block of Centre Street, where they arrested Turner and McComb.

An affidavit and statement of facts state Turner admitted to shooting Junkins after catching him breaking into his detached garage.

He then said he gave the handgun he used to his girlfriend.

McComb allegedly “furnished false information, which delayed the investigation” and admitted to hiding the gun in a bathroom, according to court records.

Both Turner and McComb remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail. They’re scheduled to appear in court later today.

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